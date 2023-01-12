SC To Hear Plea Seeking National Monument Tag For 'Ram Setu' In 2nd Week Of February

The Supreme Court on Thursday, January 12, granted the Centre time till February first week to file its response to a plea by former Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy seeking a national monument tag for the 'Ram Setu'.

Notably, Swamy mentioned the matter before a bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha saying that Solicitor General Tushar Mehta made a commitment that a response will be filed by December 12 last year, however, no affidavit has been filed as of now.

SG Mehta who was present in the court said that the issue is under the centre's consideration and discussion is going on. Mehta urged the bench to keep the matter for hearing in February's first week, saying that the response will be filed by then. Accordingly, the top court granted time to the government to file a reply to the plea and posted the matter for hearing in the second week of February.

Swamy also sought the presence of a cabinet secretary in the view of delay by the government in clarifying its stand, however, the Chief Justice of India did not accede to this plea of the former Rajya Sabha member.

Ram Setu national monument plea

Ram Setu is a chain of limestone shoals between Tamil Nadu's Pamban Island or Rameswaram Island and Sri Lanka's Mannar Island. Notably, earlier in 2007, Swamy raised the issue of declaring Ram Setu a national monument in his PIL against the controversial Sethusamudram project.

In his plea, Swamy had urged the SC to pass an order and direct the "Union of India along with National Monuments Authority (NMA) to declare Ram Setu as an Ancient Monument of National Importance." The BJP leader had also urged the apex court to pass an order and direct the "Union of India to engage the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a detailed survey with respect to Ram Setu as an Ancient Monument of National Importance."

(With inputs from ANI)