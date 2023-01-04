SC To Hear Pleas Against Removal Of Encroachments In Uttarakhand's Haldwani On Jan 5

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that it will hear the plea in a matter related to the eviction of about 5,000 people from Uttarakhand’s Haldwani allegedly from railways land on Thursday, January 5. The plea for an urgent hearing was made by advocate Prashant Bhushan, who challenged the Uttarakhand High Court's order directing the removal of encroachments from 29 acres of railway land in Haldwani.

Notably, earlier on December 20, the Uttarakhand High Court ordered the authorities to remove the encroachments from railway land in the Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani after giving notice to the residents one week in advance. The Court ordered authorities to evict the unauthorised occupants and vacate the premises from the railway lines adjoining the Haldwani railway station.

On Wednesday, Advocate Prashant Bhushan mentioned the matter concerned before an SC bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices A Nazeer and PS Narasimha. He said told the apex court that a petition filed against the HC order has been listed for Thursday and urged the SC for tagging his petition to it as well. To this, the bench agreed and tagged all the matters together, which will be heard by the top court on Thursday. It is pertinent to mention that earlier, some Haldwani residents had moved the top court on the issue.

4 things to know about the Haldwani Encroachment

Railways land encroached near Haldwani

Around 4,500 people's residence on encroached land

The land includes 20 Mosques and 9 Temples

2 Inter Colleges, a Primary School and PHC

Notably, thousands of residents in the Banbhoolpura area of Uttarakhand's Haldwani are protesting the removal of encroachments, saying it will render them homeless and threaten the future of their school-going children. On Tuesday, a massive sit-in protest was held against the clearance of illegal encroachments from 29 acres of railway land.

Led by Congress Haldwani MLA Sumit Hridayesh, the protesters have moved the Supreme Court against the HC's order on the removal of encroachments. The apex court will hear the matter on January 5, he said.