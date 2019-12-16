Ex-Tripura Maharaja, Congress' Pleas Against CAA To Be Heard By SC On Dec 18

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on December 18 the petitions of Congress and erstwhile Maharaja of Tripura against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. Senior Counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned the petition for urgent hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde. The bench posted the matter for Wednesday.

More than a dozen petitions challenging the legality of Act have already been filed in the apex court. The petitioners include Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, two NGOs, and Uttar Pradesh's Peace Party, among others.

Given the urgent situation that has developed around the rushed & insidious Citizenship Amendment Act, I approached the Hon’ble Supreme Court to hear my matter urgently.



The Hon’ble judges have agreed to list my challenge to the same on Wednesday i.e. day after tomorrow. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 16, 2019

PM Modi condemns violence

Amidst the ongoing violence across the country against the amended Citizenship Act, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called the violent protests unfortunate as he said that vested interests can't be allowed to divide the nation. "Violent protests on the Citizenship Amendment Act are unfortunate and deeply distressing," PM Narendra Modi wrote in a series of tweets on Monday.

The need of the hour is for all of us to work together for the development of India and the empowerment of every Indian, especially the poor, downtrodden and marginalised.



We cannot allow vested interest groups to divide us and create disturbance. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2019

Opposition unites to condemn violence

Leaders of opposition parties came together on Monday to address a press conference at the Constitution Club in Delhi following the clashes between the students and the police in the Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday. General Secretary of CPI Sitaram Yechury condemned the police action against students during which many students were injured as police barged into the Jamia campus and resorted to lathi-charge and firing teargas shells.

What is CAA?

The Act provides citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who faced religious persecution from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill became law after receiving the President's assent earlier this week following a debate in the Parliament.

(With ANI inputs)