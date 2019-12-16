The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Ex-Tripura Maharaja, Congress' Pleas Against CAA To Be Heard By SC On Dec 18

General News

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on December 18 the petitions of Congress and erstwhile Maharaja of Tripura against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Written By Jay Pandya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tripura

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on December 18 the petitions of Congress and erstwhile Maharaja of Tripura against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. Senior Counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned the petition for urgent hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde. The bench posted the matter for Wednesday.

More than a dozen petitions challenging the legality of Act have already been filed in the apex court. The petitioners include Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, two NGOs, and Uttar Pradesh's Peace Party, among others.

READ | MHA to form rules of Citizenship Act soon:'No automatic citizenship to illegal immigrants'

PM Modi condemns violence

Amidst the ongoing violence across the country against the amended Citizenship Act, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called the violent protests unfortunate as he said that vested interests can't be allowed to divide the nation. "Violent protests on the Citizenship Amendment Act are unfortunate and deeply distressing," PM Narendra Modi wrote in a series of tweets on Monday.

READ | Jamia Millia Islamia remains tense; many students decide to leave for home

READ | Jamia Violence: Republic TV investigation exposes conspiracy, videos uncovering truth

Opposition unites to condemn violence

Leaders of opposition parties came together on Monday to address a press conference at the Constitution Club in Delhi following the clashes between the students and the police in the Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday. General Secretary of CPI Sitaram Yechury condemned the police action against students during which many students were injured as police barged into the Jamia campus and resorted to lathi-charge and firing teargas shells.

What is CAA?

The Act provides citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who faced religious persecution from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill became law after receiving the President's assent earlier this week following a debate in the Parliament.

READ | Mamata Banerjee govt stays Census updation process in West Bengal amid anti-CAA violence

(With ANI inputs)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES