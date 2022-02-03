SC To Hear Review Plea On Quantum Of Punishment To Navjot Sidhu In 1988 Case Amid Polls

Even as Navjot Singh Sidhu is keen on becoming the Congress' Punjab CM candidate, the Supreme Court will hear on Thursday a plea challenging its verdict in a road rage case. The incident took place on December 27, 1988, when Sidhu and his friend Rupinder Singh Sandhu got into an argument with 65-year-old Gurnam Singh over a parking space in Patiala. They were accused of hitting the senior citizen after which he passed away. While Sidhu and his friend were acquitted by a local court in September 1999, they were held guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder 7 years later by the Punjab & Haryana HC.

Both of them were sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for three years. However, a SC bench comprising Justices J Chelameswar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul acquitted Sandhu and convicted the Punjab Congress president under IPC Section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) on May 15, 2018. Sparing him a jail term, the apex court imposed a fine of Rs.1000 on him.

Republic TV accessed the details of the review petition filed by the family members of the late Gurnam Singh. The plea claimed that the SC's judgment is "misdirected" both on facts as well as evidence. A division bench of the Supreme Court of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul will hear the matter later today.

Here is an excerpt from the petition:

Navjot Sidhu's quest for CM post

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. While Navjot Singh Sidhu who had joined Congress from BJP in 2017 was inducted into the Punjab Cabinet after winning from Amritsar East, he soon fell out with the then CM Amarinder Singh. After being divested of the Local Government and Tourism and Cultural Affairs departments, the ex-swashbuckling batsman resigned from the Cabinet. While he maintained a low profile thereafter, he again started targeting Singh over the delayed prosecution in sacrilege and drug cases.

Despite Singh's objections, Sidhu was appointed as the Punjab Congress chief on July 18, 2021, thus deepening the rift within the party. While the Punjab Lok Congress leader was forced to step down as the CM on September 18, 2021, Charanjit Singh Channi pipped Sidhu to the CM's post two days later. More drama was in store in the poll-bound state as the latter stepped down as the state Congress chief on September 28, 2021.

Sidhu took back his resignation only after Channi replaced Amar Preet Singh Deol as the Advocate General of Punjab. But, the Amritsar East MLA has continued his public criticism of the state government, disapproving of the "freebies" announced by the new Chief Minister. In a bid to announce a CM's face in Punjab ahead of the polls, Congress has started seeking the opinion of voters via IVRS asking them to choose between Channi, Sidhu, or no CM face.