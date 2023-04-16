SC To Hear Same-sex Marriage Case From April 18, A Look At The 5 Judge-bench

The Supreme court notified a constitution bench consisting of five judges to hear the clutch of pleas seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage from April 18. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha will hear the various petitions from April 18. Notably, the Centre has opposed such petitions stating the issue of same-sex marriage comes under the jurisdiction of the parliament.

On March 13, a three-judge bench headed by CJI Chandrachud referred the matter to a constitution bench. The bench stated, "Having due regard to the broader context of the petitions before this Court and the inter-relationship between the statutory regime and constitutional rights, we are of the considered view that it would be appropriate if the issues raised are resolved by a Bench of five Judges of this Court in view of the provisions of Article 145(3) of the Constitution."

Who are the five SC judges of the Constitution bench?

Justice D.Y. Chandrachud

CJI Chandrachud was appointed as Judge of the Supreme Court of India on 13 May 2016. Qualified as BA with Honours in Economics from St Stephen's College, New Delhi, CJI has also served as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court from 31 October 2013 until appointment to the Supreme Court.

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul

His Lordship practiced under the Company jurisdictions of the High Court of Delhi and the Supreme Court of India. He has adjudicated in cases in jurisdictions including the MRTP Commission, Company Law Board, Debt Recovery Tribunal and Arbitrators. He is interested in theatre, music and golf.

Justice S. Ravindra Bhat

Born on October 21, 1958 in Mysore, Karnataka, Justice S Ravindra Bhat anchored India’s first high court level, e-court in the Delhi HC. Justice Bhat was appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Rajasthan on May 5, 2019 and was elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India on September 23, 2019.

Justice Hima Kohli

Justice Kohli acted as the 1st woman Chief Justice of Telangana High Court and played a key role in passing directions to enhance the number of labs to ramp up the testing in Delhi during the COVID-19 pandemic, to reduce the wait time of the results of the tests from 3 days to 1 day. She also adjudicated in the case involving “Promise Of Freebies By Political Parties May Push State Towards Bankruptcy”.

Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha

It’s important to note, Justice Narasimha was appointed by the SC Collegium as the 9th lawyer to be directly elevated as a Supreme Court Judge. As a counsel he also appeared in the Ayodhya Land Dispute case.