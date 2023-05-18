SC To Pronounce Verdict On Pleas Challenging Law Allowing Bull-taming Sport 'Jallikattu'

In a case linked to a batch of petitions challenging Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra laws allowing the traditional bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' and bullock cart races, the Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its judgement on Thursday, May 18. A quorum of five judges headed by Justice K. M. Joseph is likely to pronounce its verdict.

Jallikattu", also known as "Eruthazhuvuthal", is a bull-taming sport played in Tamil Nadu as part of the Pongal harvest festival.

A batch of petitions were filed, including one by animal rights body PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), to challenge the state law that allowed the bull-taming sport in Tamil Nadu.

The Supreme Court had previously stated that a larger bench was required to hear the petitions challenging the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act, 2017, as they raised substantial constitutional interpretation issues.

The bench formulated five questions for the larger bench to adjudicate. The apex court had said that ''notwithstanding the cruelty involved in "Jallikattu", it cannot be termed a blood sport as weapons are not being used and the blood may only be an incidental thing.''

The court further stated, ''Despite the possibility of cruelty in the sport, it was stated that individuals do not participate in the competition in order to kill the animal. Because there is death, it does not mean it is a blood sport. I don't suggest that people who are going to participate and climb onto the bulls are going there in order to extract blood in that event. People are not going to kill the animal. Blood may be an incidental thing," the bench, also comprising justices Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy, and C. T. Ravikumar, had observed.

The top court had, in its 2014 judgement, averred that bulls cannot be used as performing animals either for "Jallikattu" events or bullock-cart races and banned their use for these purposes across the country.

What is Jallikattu?

Jallikattu is a 2,000-year-old competitive bull-taming sport in which participants attempt to tame a bull for a prize; if they fail, the bull owner wins the prize. Celebrated in the second week of January, the sport is revered across the Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Theni, Pudukkottai, and Dindigul districts of Tamil Nadu.