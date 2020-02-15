SC To Transfer Justice Subramonium From Madras HC To Delhi HC

The Supreme Court Collegium, on Friday, February 14 released a statement recommending the transfer of Justice Subramonium Prasad from the Madras High Court to the Delhi High Court. This comes as the top court Collegium on February 12 had recommended his name for a permanent judge of Madras High Court. However, on the same day, a proposal was made for his transfer to Delhi High Court.

SC Collegium’s recommendation

As per the statement released by the apex court, "The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 12th February 2020 has recommended the transfer of Justice Subramonium Prasad, Judge, Madras High Court to Delhi High Court.” Subramonium Prasad was also elevated as the additional judge of the Madras High Court on June 4, 2018.

SC Collegium approves names of 9 judges of Madras HC as permanent

Just a day before on February 13, the Supreme Court Collegium had approved the proposal for the appointment of nine Additional Judges of the Madras High Court as Permanent Judges. Justice Subramonium Prasad’s name had appeared in the list. The transfer recommendation was however released on February 14.

Other judges who have been made permanent are justices PT Asha, M Nirmal Kumar, N Anand Venkatesh, G K IIanthiraiyan, Krishnan Ramasamy, C Saravanan, B Pugalendhi and Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy. The Collegium on February 12 also approved the proposal for appointment of Justice Rahul Chaturvedi, the Additional Judge of the Allahabad High Court, as the Permanent Judge. The Collegium was headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde.

It has also approved the proposals for the elevation of judicial officers. The officers who were elevated included IIesh Jashvantrai Vora, Gita Gopi, Dr Ashokkumar C Joshi and Rajendra M Sareen as judges of the Gujarat High Court. Besides CJI Bobde, justices NV Ramana, Arun Mishra, R F Nariman, and R Banumathi are part of the new 5-judge Collegium.

