SC Transfers To Itself All Pleas Seeking Legal Recognition For Same-sex Marriages

The Supreme Court on Friday, January 6 transferred all petitions filed in the High Courts across the country seeking legal recognition for same-sex marriages to itself.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala, while hearing a plea seeking legal recognition to same-sex marriages in India, said that several batches of petitions have been pending before High Courts across India and that they should be transferred and decided by the SC.

"Since several petitions are pending before Delhi HC, Kerala HC, Gujarat HC and others on the same subject, we are of the view that they should be transferred and decided by this court," CJI Chandrachud said. Further, the CJI said that to obviate any difficulty to a petitioner who cannot engage a counsel, all the petitioners will be allowed to appear virtually and advance their submissions.

Notably, this remark from CJI came after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the apex court has two options whether to transfer the similar petitions pending in the Delhi HC or await the HC's verdict.

The CJI ordered that a common set of written submissions be filled by petitions and appointed Advocate Arundhati Katju as the nodal counsel for the petitioners and Advocate Kanu Agarwal for the Centre. The matter will be listed for direction on March 13.

Centre opposes same-sex marriage

It is pertinent to mention that though homosexuality is legal in India after the Supreme Court invalidated Section 377 of IPC in 2018, same-sex marriage has not been recognised in the country yet. In February, Centre filed a counter affidavit in Delhi HC against all the pleas seeking recognition of same-sex marriages. The Centre sought the dismissal of these pleas citing that marriage between two individuals of the same gender is neither recognised nor accepted in any statutory or personal laws. It also argued that a decision on legalising same-sex marriages has to be taken by the Parliament.

The counter-affidavit read, "Relationships can be governed, regulated, permitted or proscribed only by a law made by the competent legislature. The acceptance of the institution of marriage between two individuals of the same gender is neither recognised nor accepted in any uncodified personal laws or any codified statutory laws." Defining marriage as a "solemn institution between a biological man and a biological woman", as per Black's Law Dictionary, the Centre pointed out that SC's 2018 verdict had merely 'decriminalised a particular human behaviour' and not legitimised the conduct in question.