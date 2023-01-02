SC Upholds Centre's 2016 Demonetisation Decision; Here's What The Judges Said

In a big win for the central government, the Supreme Court on January 2 upheld the November 8, 2016 decision of the Centre to demonetise ₹500 and ₹1000 series banknotes. The top court rejected the batch of 58 petitions challenging the demonetisation decision. The apex court ruled with a 4:1 majority.

The five-judge bench, led by Justice SA Nazeer, said there was adequate consultation between the central government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) before taking the decision to demonetise the ₹500 and ₹1000 notes, adding that the decision-making process could not have been flawed.

#BREAKING | In a big win for government, Supreme Court upholds 2016 demonetisation decison.

Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/FQJXFfW1Yj — Republic (@republic) January 2, 2023

Demonetisation satisfies test of ‘Proportionality’

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, pronouncing the verdict of the Constitution bench headed by Justice S A Nazeer, said, “There is no excessive delegation as under section 26(2) of RBI act and thus cannot be struck down. Notification is valid and satisfies the test of proportionality. period for exchange of notes cannot be said to be unreasonable.”

Justice Gavai further said there was proper nexus between the purpose and end objective of the exercise.

“There was consultation between the centre and the RBI for a period of 6 months. We hold that there was a reasonable nexus to bring such a measure, and we hold that demonetisation was not hit by doctrine of proportionality.”

Commenting on the powers with the central government Justice Gavai said, “Objective has to be for proper purposes and relation with object of the act. Thus, power available to centre cannot be meant that it is in relation to only specific series of bank notes. It is for all series of bank notes.”

Thus the SC said, “We hold that in present case Centre if required to, can take decision after consulting the regulatory board can take the same.”

SC on the Role of RBI

Moreover, on the powers of the RBI, Justice Gavai said, “We have held that entire scheme of section 3 and 4 has to be considered… therefore RBI doesn’t have an independent power,” and added, “In view of multifarious activities legislature can consider working of the details. We have emphasized on primary role of RBI to regulate bank noted as important role of economic structure of the country.”

Commenting on the point of excessive delegation Justice Gavai said, “There is no excessive delegation as under section 26(2) of RBI act and thus cannot be struck down. Notification is valid and satisfies the test of proportionality. period for exchange of notes cannot be said to be unreasonable.”

Justice BV Nagarathna differs from majority verdict

However, Justice BV Nagarathna expressing her dissent, said the November 8, 2016 notification was unlawful.

She said the decision should have been taken by the Centre by passing a plenary legislation. “Demonetisation at the best of centre is far more serious issue affecting citizens as the one done by the banks. Therefore in my view powers being vast of the centre, the same has to be by plenary legislation.”

“Without parliament a democracy cannot thrive and so that meaning to democracy is given. Parliament cannot be left aloof on such important decisions. Centre having obtained consent of the bank board the notification was brought out the next day.”

Citing multiple instances of demonetisation taken by countries the world over in the past she said, “I have noted that RBI is the bulwark of Indian economy. I have cited history of such demonetisation exercise world over. Court is not to sit over merit of economic or financial decision,” and commenting on the section 26(2) she stated, “Examining Section 26(2) would not mean to sit over the merits of demonetisation and thus it is well within the lakshman rekha as drawn by this court.”

“I have stated that when demonetisation originates from centre it is not under section 26(2) of the RBI but it is to be by way of legislation, and if secrecy is needed then ordinance is the way,” further raising questions she stated, “Can centre issue gazette notification to demonetise notes basing on section 26(2) of the RBI act? : Can centre demonetise all series of bank notes?.”