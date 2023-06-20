SC Upholds Central Forces For Bengal Panchayat Polls After Harish Salve's Arguments

In a major setback to the West Bengal Government, the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with the Calcutta High Court order directing the deployment of central forces in all districts for the upcoming panchayat polls. A Vacation Bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and Manoj Misra dismissed the petitions noting that the tenor of the High Court order is to ultimately ensure that there are free and fair elections in the state. Senior Advocate and King's Counsel Harish Salve, appearing for one of the respondents in the matter, said that the agenda of the West Bengal government is not a genuine concern of deployment but the agenda is that don’t get central forces.

The top court dismissed the West Bengal government and State Election Commission’s appeal filed against the HC order and refrained from interfering.

"The order of the High Court does not call for any interference and we are not interfering. Appeals stand dismissed," the Bench observed.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Senior Advocate Maninder Singh, who appeared in the top court backed the reasoning given in the Calcutta High Court order.

Senior Advocate Harish Salve said that there is a problem in the state. He said that the agenda is not a genuine concern of deployment but the agenda is that don’t get central forces.

"It has been widely reported in the press that prospective candidates complained against non-availability of nomination papers...Election fever has caught on. If they want to hold free and fair polls they will have to have an assessment plan. The assessment must have been done much before. Till June 14, there was no assessment plan, the former Solicitor General said.

The bench asked senior advocate Meenakshi Arora, appearing for West Bengal State Election Commission, regarding the objection to the central forces. "Aren't you interested in free and fair elections?" the apex court asked.

Harish Salve argued that the fact that the Election Commission is making common cause with the state government and opposing the central forces shakes the confidence in it. He said that by filing Special Leave Petitions (SLP) the state commission has not done itself any favours.

The Calcutta HC while passing the order to deploy central forces during Panchayat polls had noted that though a direction for earmarking sensitive areas and deploying forces was passed, no appreciable steps were taken in this regard.

During the hearing on the matter, Justice BV Nagarathna made an important observation noting that holding the polls cannot be a license for violence and that there is a history of poll violence in West Bengal that had been witnessed by the HC.

The top court was hearing appeals filed by the West Bengal government and the State Election Commission (SEC) against two orders of the Calcutta High Court.

The West Bengal Panchayat polls are slated to be held in the state on July 8 and the state has been witnessing continuous clashes in various regions. The election will be held in a single phase with vote counting scheduled for July 11. Panchayat polls in West Bengal will witness a fierce contest between BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) as they will be seen as a litmus test ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.