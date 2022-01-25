SC Puts On Hold Plea Seeking FCRA Extension Of 6000 NGOs; Centre Gives Data Of Licenses

The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied granting interim relief to NGO’s seeking renewal of FCRA amid the central government’s resentment. Around 6,000 NGOs moved to the apex court seeking interim relief in receiving foreign funds as the Centre’s prohibition has weakened their COVID-19 relief measures.

The NGO’s have pleaded with the top court to revive their funding until their FCRA licenses are renewed and have underscored the need for funds citing the ongoing third COVID wave in the country. The request urged the court to extend their foreign funding licenses until COVID remains cited as a national disaster.

'COVID relief services may be dampened'

The plea was filed by a US-based NGO Global Peace Initiative, who argued that the suspension of the funds is diminishing the work of many NGOs amid the ongoing pandemic and it may lead to denial of services of the needy. The 6,000 NGOs that haven't got their license renewed included Tirupati Devasthanam.

The case was heard by the bench of three justices- AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravikumar, who noted that all the NGOs can make a representation to the authorities and they can take a call on it based on their requirements.

Meanwhile, the centre had argued that it had renewed the FCRA licences of 11,594 NGOs as they had submitted applications within the deadline. Representing the Union government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had questioned the intent of the petitioner since the NGO is based in Houston, USA and argued that the centre had cleared the renewal of thousands of other NGOs.

The Supreme court has not fixed the next date for hearing the case, as it is hearing another Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) amendments case, and it will take up this matter, only after the judgement of the FCRA amendment case. Justice AM Khanwilkar also argued that those who failed to submit license renewal request timely, probably doesn't want to continue it.



