Scare Aboard Air India Muscat-Kochi Flight: Passengers Evacuated After Smoke Detected

An Air India flight from Muscat-Cochin (IX-442, VT-AXZ) was evacuated after smoke billowed out of aircraft. The passengers were evacuated via emergency slides.

Kamal Joshi

The plane was carrying 141 passengers and six crew members on board. All are safe.

The plane was supposed to leave for Kochi at 11.20 am GST (Gulf Standard Time). However, the passengers were told to evacuate after smoke was detected.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that all passengers were evacuated after the smoke was seen billowing from one of the engines of the aircraft. DGCA said that it will investigate the incident.

"All passengers were safely evacuated after smoke was detected in engine no. 2 of Air India Express flight (to Cochin) on the runway at Muscat airport. Relief flight to be arranged. We will investigate the incident and also take appropriate action," DGCA said.

