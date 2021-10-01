SCBA President Vikas Singh Lists Down Possibilities In Alleged Escape Of Param Bir Singh

A day after the Maharashtra government alleged that former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh may have fled the country, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Vikas Singh in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, called it 'surprising'. Remembering the time when Param Bir was the favourite of the government, the SCBA president pointed out that all of a sudden, the former Police Commissioner had fallen foul and started behaving like a privileged criminal.

"He (Param Bir) is running away and not facing charges," Vikas Singh said, and underlined the need for the former Mumbai Police Commissioner to be brought back to the court of law and made to suffer justice.

Adv Vikas Singh lists down two possibilities related to Param Bir's alleged escape

In the exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Vikas Singh compared Param Bir's escape to that of fugitive Indian businessman Vijay Mallya. Explaining the functioning of the lookout notice, the SCBA president cast his apprehensions that someone in the state government may have 'messed up'.

"Once a lookout notice is issued, all airports are alerted. If the lookout notice is there and you go for your immigration stamping, the system itself puts an alert, and the person is not allowed to leave. In fact, the authority which has asked for the lookout notice is immediately contacted and the person is taken into custody," Vikas Singh said.

The SCBA president, doubting that someone in the state government may have messed up in initiating the lookout notice, added," And if the lookout notice has been initiated by the state government, and the Central government has allowed him to go, then it is all the more disturbing.

What about Param Bir's extradition?

When asked about a possible case of extradition, Vikas Singh remarked that India should have an extradition treaty with the country where the accused may have fled. Suggesting an alternative, the SCBA president said that the government can consider deportation." If a person is accused in this country and if he has not been given asylum, then the person can be simply deported and our authorities can go and pick him up from there," he added.

However, Vikas Singh acknowledged that the process has many legal complexities that are involved. He said that the government should be able to convince the concerned jurisdiction, and added that the extradition process is very difficult and time-consuming. In his concluding remarks, he asserted that there is a lack of policy reforms, which the states are not willing to fix.

"The moment you have the police completely under the control of the political dispensation, these officers behave in this particular manner. But, if you have the police completely independent, these things will automatically get sorted. It is a serious issue for the rank of a police commissioner to be absconding like this. It is against the very rule of law, this country stands for. He should immediately be brought before a court of law and made to face justice," he said

Param Bir Singh may have fled India: Maharashtra HM Dilip Walse Patil

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil informed on Thursday that there are inputs indicating that Param Bir has fled the country and the officials are in touch with the central government to track him down. The Maharashtra Police has launched a manhunt for Param Bir Singh, who now holds the position of Director General of Maharashtra Home Guard, said Patil.

The former Mumbai top cop reportedly fled India in a private aircraft, claimed sources. In addition, the state Home Minister said action will be taken against the former Mumbai top cop for absconding from duty amid judicial proceedings.