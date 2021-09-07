Dr. C. Christine Fair, Scholar of Military Affairs and Politics, was shut down by a BBC anchor on Sunday, as she exposed Pakistan's role in Taliban's barbarism in Afghanistan. In a clip of the BBC interview that went viral on social media, the anchor was seen attempting to advocate for Pakistan as she countered Dr Fair's argument, and then cut her off abruptly.

Speaking on Republic Media Network's primetime debate with Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Monday, Dr. Christine Fair said she was really surprised by the fact that every time she spoke about Pakistan's involvement in Taliban's success, the BBC anchor shut her down, presenting the 'other side' of the argument.

"Every question posed by her (the anchor) had embedded in them, Pakistan's preferred talking point. Every time I made a well-supported statement about Pakistan - such as the fact that Pakistan was behind the Taliban's success in Kabul and that Pakistan has been manipulating Afghan affairs and even began the Jihad in 1973 - she continued to shut me down. She said if we had a Pakistan official here, I am sure they would disagree with this," said Dr Fair. "But the funny thing is, she was so ill-informed, that the things she said Pakistan would reject, were the things that Pakistani officials had already admitted on the BBC," she added.

Bizarre display of the "other side" argument by @BBCWorld anchor. Sounds like a spox for Pakistan: "Pakistan, of course, would absolutely deny that."pic.twitter.com/gNQa259bBF — Rezaul Hasan Laskar (@Rezhasan) September 5, 2021

'BBC fears angry Pakistani Britains'

The analyst claimed that one of the problems with the BBC is that their biggest fear is angering British Pakistanis. "They are afraid of having some Parliamentarian call them up and say 'I have some Pakistani Britains here and their feelings have been hurt.' I think that is what is motivating them," she said.

Dr Fair also shared that in another recent interview with Bloomberg Asia, she was similarly shut down while talking about the Taliban-Chinese connection. "Every time I raised the point of Taliban-Chinese collaboration, they went ballistic," she said.

'Pakistanis are very good at threatening'

Dr Fair opined that Western Media networks are often careful about 'alienating their constituencies' that could land them in trouble. In the case of BBC, it is Pakistan Britains and in the case of Bloomberg Asia, they were really careful about China.

The scholar also shared that the United Nations was once forced to fire her as the principal author of the suicide bombing report due to Pakistan's intimidation tactics. Dr Fair said, when her team talked about some of the suicide bombers coming from Pakistan, the UN pretended to fire her because the Pakistanis threatened to not send their peacekeepers.

Pakistan openly backs Taliban

Meanwhile, Pakistan's role in the Taliban's rise in Afghanistan is no news to the world. Earlier today, Taliban spokesperson himself confirmed a meeting between Pakistan ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed and the insurgent group's de-facto leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul, amidst efforts to finalize a government in the war-torn country.

Besides this, in open support to the Taliban, Pakistan Air Force reportedly bombed the Panjshir Valley on Sunday. Coincidentally, since the ISI chief's visit, the Taliban has increased its offensive against Panjshir, the last free province in Afghanistan.