'Scholar person': RJD chief Lalu Yadav backs Manoj Jha over 'Thakur' remark in Parliament

Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has backed his party MP Manoj Jha, amid a political outrage over his remark made in the Parliament during the special session. He called Jha a learned person.

The row erupted after Manoj Jha recited a poem in the Parliament session on September 21 referring to 'Thakurs' during the debate on the women's quota bill last week, which has now sparked a massive controversy in the political arena of Bihar. Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan Singh slammed Jha over his remark stating that he wouldn't tolerate the humiliation of the Rajput community as it was aimed to target his community in particular.

RJU Supremo came out in support and said, "Manoj Jha Ji is a scholar person. He has said the right thing in the right manner in the Rajya Sabha. He has not said anything against Thakur or Rajput".

Manoj Jha's Poem

The poem in question, which has started the infighting talks about Thakurs which is as follows:- "The stove is of clay, the soil is of the pond, the pond is of the Thakurs. The hunger is for the bread, the bread is made of millet, the millet is from the field, and the field belongs to the Thakur. The ox is the Thakurs, the plough is the Thakurs, the palm is on the handle of the plough, the crop is the Thakurs. The well is the Thakurs. The water is the Thakurs, the fields and barns are Thakurs, the streets and localities are Thakurs, then what about us?"

Demands for apology

Speaking to Republic TV, JDU spokesperson Sunil Singh raised objections to Jha's statements and hoped for an apology. "We are Samajwadi people. We are not into politics for caste but for the community. And the Thakurs that he is talking about, have made significant contributions to modern India's development and security. The statements by Manoj Jha Ji are objectionable and we oppose it and I hope that he will apologise for his slip of the tongue," Singh said.

BJP leader Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu, on the other hand, called it a conspiracy and targeted Lalu Prasad Yadav for the comments. "This kind of statement is very saddening and it proves that there is a conspiracy. Ever since Lalu Prasad Ji is back, he has been creating such conspiracies. He said that 'we should kill the Thakurs within us.' What does he mean? We kill the demons inside us. Now you are equating the Thakurs with demons. This is very wrong and we have opposed it," Bablu said. He further lashed out at Lalu Yadav alleging that the latter is trying to create a divide in society.