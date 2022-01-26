Decrying violence against minorities, numerous eminent personalities penned a letter to Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and 'all Legislators' of the state government over 'frequent violence against religious minorities in the state. A group of senior scientists, writers, academics, artists, and lawyers wrote a letter with concern about the state’s 'deteriorating governance' over the subject matter.

"Over the past few months, the state has witnessed the brutal killing of youths in several districts, rampant ‘hate speeches’, public threats and disruptions of worship by religious minorities, ‘honour killings’, ‘moral policing’, misogynistic statements by legislators, and incidents of hostile and violent encounters between various religious groups," the letter read.

'Brutal killing of youths in several districts of Karnataka'

Notably, the letter was signed by 34 eminent personalities from the state including notable historians- Ramachandra Guha, Prof. Janaki Nair, scientists Prof. Sharadchandra Lele, Prof. Vinod Gaur and Prof. Vidyanand Nanjundiah; Lawyer Flavia Agnes sociologists- A. R. Vasavi and Prof. Satish Deshpande, Kannada writers Vivek Shanbhag, Purushottam Bilimale and K. P. Suresha, and activist Bezwada Wilson.

'Karnataka is losing its identity on multiple fronts'

The letter also addressed legislators in the state, requested them to review ‘negative trends’ and to ensure that the Rule of Law, the principles of the Indian Constitution, the fundamental and moral rights of all citizens, and 'basic norms of humaneness prevail'.

"We note with both sadness and alarm that these traditions of tolerance and shared well-being are being torn asunder. Instead, the state is losing its identity on multiple fronts. On the fiscal, administrative, and political fronts Karnataka is losing its federal strength. Recent legislation such as the ‘cow protection’ and ‘anti-conversion’ Acts are pogroms against the economic and cultural rights of religious minorities. No longer are harmony, peace, and tolerance the hallmarks of the state," they said.

"Even Karnataka's reputation as a business destination is bound to be impacted negatively as all types of economic activity depend upon an atmosphere of social peace and harmony," the letter further pointed out.

Calling out the responsibility of the Chief Minister and all legislators to deliberate on all legislations, programs, and policies in a democratic and open manner, the senders of the letter said that 'implementing only narrow, sectarian agendas will only be antithetical to the interests of the state and its people'.