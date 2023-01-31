School Dropout Rate Of Girls Sharply Declined Due To Schemes For Separate Toilets, Sanitary Pads: President Murmu

Steps taken by the government like construction of separate toilets for girls in schools and a scheme related to sanitary pads have led to a sharp decline in dropout rate of girls, President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday.

Addressing a joint sitting of Parliament on the first day of the Budget Session, Murmu said from education to career, the central government is trying to remove all obstacles for "daughters".

"Through efforts like the construction of separate toilets for girls in government schools of the country or the scheme related to sanitary pads, the dropout rate of girls has come down sharply. The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has not only increased the dignity of women, it has also provided them a safe environment," Murmu said.

"For the first time, savings accounts have been opened for a brighter future of crores of daughters across the country under the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana. Several important steps have also been taken for the education of girls in the new National Education Policy," she said.

Asserting that India today has a government which is committed to removing every obstacle being faced by women, Murmu said due to the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign, consciousness has come in the society that has led to a "steady increase in the number of daughters".

"Recruitment in every sector from mining to forward posts in the army has been thrown open to women. Our daughters are now studying and training in Sainik Schools as well as military academies. It is my government which has increased the maternity leave from 12 weeks to 26 weeks," the president said.

