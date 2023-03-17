School Jobs Scam : Bonny Sengupta, Soma Chattopadhyay Transfer Money To ED

A Bengali cine actor and a beauty parlour owner have transferred money they had taken from TMC leader Kuntal Ghosh, who was expelled from the party for his alleged connection with the cash for school jobs scam rocking the state, an official of the probe agency said on Friday.

Bengali cine actor Bonny Sengupta has transferred Rs 44 lakh and his friend, beauty parlour owner Soma Chattopadhyay around Rs 55 lakh to the central agency, the official said.

"Both Sengupta and Chattopadhyay have transferred the amount of money they were given by Ghosh. They transferred the amount on Thursday night," the official told PTI.

Sengupta had taken the money for reportedly appearing in different shows organised by Ghosh.

Enforcement Directorate sleuths grilled the actor twice and he admitted to have taken Rs 44 lakh from Ghosh, the official said. "Chattopadhyay said she took Rs 55.63 lakh loan from Ghosh and gave the money to the ED on Thursday," the official said.

Ghosh is in the custody of the central probe agency. He was expelled from the ruling Trinamool Congress soon after his arrest by the ED.

The probe body is investigating the scam and have arrested several people for their alleged involvement in irregularities in the recruitment in teaching and non-teaching jobs in state-run and aided schools.