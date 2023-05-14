School Jobs Scam: CBI Visits Bengal Board Of Secondary Education Head Office

As part of the ongoing court-monitored investigations into the “irregularities” in secondary school job recruitments by central agencies, CBI on Sunday visited the headquarters of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).

A senior WBBSE told PTI that a CBI officer visited Nivedita Bhavan, the headquarters of the board, at Salt Lake township in the afternoon and went through some documents.

"Our staff extended all cooperation to them. It was not that a CBI team raided our office. One CBI officer came, apparently as part of the ongoing probe, and went through some papers after unlocking a few rooms. He then left," the official said.

He said WBBSE stood for transparency in the system.

"Investigations are continuing and if there has been any irregularity in the past, the board will do whatever is asked by agencies to correct them. We have nothing else to comment on this," he said.

Several people were arrested by CBI and ED in connection with alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in government-sponsored and –aided schools.

Former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee, ex- School Service Commission (SSC) chairman Subiresh Bhattacharya, former SSC advisor Shanti Prasad Sinha and ex-WBBSE president Kalyanmoy Ganguly are among those arrested in connection with the case.