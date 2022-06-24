School teacher found dead

Gangtok, Jun 24 (PTI) A 50-year-old school teacher was found dead at Sardong in West Sikkim district with injury marks, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Gajurman Gurung a teacher of Sardong Government Secondary School.

Police arrested two women on the charge of murdering Gurung after a case was lodged in connection with the death of Gurung on Thursday.

According to police, Gurung and the two women were returning home in an inebriated state on Wednesday when a brawl started. The two women assaulted Gurung with stones and he died on the spot. PTI COR RG RG

