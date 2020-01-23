The Debate
Amritsar Government School Teacher Uses 71,000 Toothpicks To Make National Flag

General News

A school teacher from Amritsar, Baljinder Singh has made the Indian National flag out of 71,000 toothpicks ahead of the 71st Republic Day on January 26

Amritsar

To celebrate the 71st Republic Day on 26 January, a government school teacher in Amritsar created the Indian National Flag with 71,000 toothpicks. The school teacher, Baljinder Singh while talking to local media said that it took him 40 days to complete the flag.

An amazing feat

While speaking to media, Baljinder Singh said that for the longest time he had thought about doing something like this. He wanted to do something that no one has ever done before. Therefore, he came up with this idea and said that he wanted this to be the longest flag. He again reiterated that it took him 40 days to make the Indian flag.

He added that he wanted to present the flag when his school holds Republic Day celebrations at the district level. Baljinder Singh said that it took him 71,000 toothpicks to make the flag.

Republic Day preparations in National capital 


Several parts of Delhi experienced traffic jams, especially central Delhi as there was a full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day parade. Commuters took more time to reach their destinations due to the traffic jams. During the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2020, a Tableau of different states passed through Rajpath. The PIB took to Twitter and posted a GIF of the passing of tableau through the parade. The parade is all set to be held on January 26. 

