School van driver sexually harasses girl, held

Mangaluru, Dec 4 (PTI): Personnel of a women's police station here have arrested a man on charges of sexually harassing the girl student of a private school in the city.

The girl is a sixth standard student. The accused was identified as Krishnappa, the driver of a school van.

The girl's parents lodged a complaint at the women’s police station alleging that she was sexually assaulted by the driver on Wednesday.

The accused was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody, police sources said. PTI MVG MVG NVG NVG

