Science Should Be Celebrated To Inspire Critical Thinking': MoS Jitendra Singh At IISF 21

The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, speaking at the curtain raiser event for the seventh edition of the India International Science Festival (IISF- 2021), said science combined with creative innovation can offer "comfort of living" for the ordinary man.

Under the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav", the government is celebrating creativity, science, technology, and innovation for a prosperous India, according to Singh. He stated that this year's major event will have 12 programmes based on the same.

Science should be celebrated to inspire critical thinking in youth: Jitendra Singh

''Science is not only a subject of research but has assumed the dimensions of festivity and there is a need for celebrating Science Festival in every city and village of India to inspire the youth in critical thinking,'' Union Minister added. India is commemorating its 75th year of independence, and Singh believes it is time to put out a blueprint for the following 25 years before the country turns 100. ''It is a proud privilege and opportunity for the youth of India today to be able to contribute to the making of the country when it turns 100 in 2047 and stands as a frontline nation in the world community,'' he said.

The IISF, according to the minister, will provide a platform for young students, scientists, and technocrats from across India to exchange knowledge and ideas, as well as support flagship programmes such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Swach Bharat Abhiyan,' Swasth Bharat Abhiyan,' Make in India,' Digital India, 'Smart Villages,' Smart Cities,' Namami Gange,' Unnath Bharat Abhiyan.



The major goal of the Science Festival, he explained, is to put people's discoveries to work and to build technology that is accessible to the general public.

IISF 2021

The India International Science Festival (IISF- 2021) will be held at Panaji, Goa from December 10 to 13, 2021. The India International Science Festival (IISF) is a collaboration of the Ministries of Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, and Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA), and the Bharat swadeshi movement. The first IISF programme first took place in 2015, and the sixth edition of this yearly event will take place in 2021. The IISF's major goal is to bring people in India and around the world together to appreciate science.

