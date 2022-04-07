Scientific Evidence So Far Indicate No Case Of COVID XE Variant In Mumbai: Health Ministry

After the first case of the Coronavirus variant XE was reported in Mumbai, the Union Health Ministry said that the present evidence does not suggest the presence of the new coronavirus new variant. Official sources on Wednesday informed that though scientific evidence so far does not indicate a case of XE variant, genomic analysis of a coronavirus case is being conducted by INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium) experts.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday said in a media release that a woman who had arrived from South Africa in February-end, tested positive for COVID-19, and in March, she was infected with the XE variant, which was first detected in the UK. It was further learned that the condition of the patients infected with the COVID new variant was not serious.

However, official sources clarified that as per the current evidence, the case does not yet indicate an XE variant.

"FastQ files in respect of the sample, which is being said to be 'XE' variant were analysed in detail by genomic experts of INSACOG who have inferred that the genomic constitution of this variant does not correlate with the genomic picture of 'XE' variant,” said official sources in the Health Ministry.

The official source further stated that after a follow-up declared XE positive case of COVID-19 in Mumbai, INSACOG is conducting a genomic analysis of the case.

Samples of 230 Mumbai patients were sent for genome sequencing, of which 228 were positive for Omicron, one Kappa, and one XE. Though there was no need for oxygen or intensive care, 21 of the total 230 patients had to be hospitalised. While 12 of the hospitalized patients were unvaccinated and nine had taken both doses.

Earlier on April 3, Britain's health agency said that the new strain XE was first detected in the UK on January 19 and 637 cases of the new variant have been reported in the country so far.

COVID XE variant

XE is a "recombinant" which is a mutation of BA'1 and BA.2 Omicron strains. When a patient is infected by multiple variants of COVID, recombinant mutations occur. in a paper published in British Medical Journal, UK experts have mentioned that the variants mix up their genetic material during replication and form a new mutation.

The World Health Organisation had said that compared to the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron, the new mutation XE appears to be 10 per cent more transmissible.

WHO had mentioned, "Early-day estimates indicate a community growth rate advantage of 10 percent as compared to BA.2, however, this finding requires further confirmation".

(With PTI input)

