Scientific Methods Of 'Precision Farming' Will Boost India's Agriculture Sector: Report

The Indian farming sector will witness a boost with the promotion of scientific methods of “precision farming” including the application of information technology in agriculture, a Saudi Arabia based newspaper reported.

However, stating that the economy and the quality of life of the common man in India are largely influenced by the occupation of agriculture, the Saudi Gazette reported that in recent decades, India has seen less than expected progress in agriculture, animal husbandry, or fisheries, despite the use of new technologies and rapid advancement in the file of research and development.

According to reports, various operations like determining the best tillage, fertilizer application, harvesting methods and irrigation methods carried out will be ensured by 'precision farming' using remote sensing, which intensively increases production with reduced investment.

Impact of Green Revolution on states

The Saudi newspaper reported the Green Revolution, of the 1970s and 1980s. ensured rapid growth and India became much more self-sufficient, avoiding reliance on other countries for large-scale food imports to either end famine or starvation.

If the Green Revolution did not advance through relatively less affluent states, then it would have had a stronger impact on increasing crop yields and increasing agricultural productivity, the report claimed.

Some states which were already doing better in terms of irrigation, pesticides, and seed growth, have made advancements while other states that should have benefited too could not see growth.

Though the scientific method has a strong potential to strengthen sustainable agriculture in the country, limited use of precision farming is observed in India because of small farms. Considering this, India’s premier precision farming consultancy, Samhitha, is able to achieve 30 per cent higher citrus yields in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, news agency ANI reported.

ICAR develops 35 special quality varieties

Earlier on September 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 35 varieties of crops developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) that comprise special traits to address the issue of malnutrition and climate change.

Some of the crop varieties include a drought-tolerant variety of chickpea, wilt, and sterility mosaic resistant pigeon pea, early maturing variety of soybean, disease-resistant varieties of rice, and biofortified varieties of wheat, pearl millet, maize and chickpea, quinoa, buckwheat, winged bean, and faba bean.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: Unsplash)