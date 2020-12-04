Scientists Confident Covid Vaccine Soon; Price Being Discussed: PM Modi Says 'we're Ready'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired an all-party meeting with leaders of various political outfits and top Union Ministers to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. Speaking about the Covid vaccine in his closing remarks, PM Modi said that he addressed the matter with the Chief Ministers of various states and also the scientists. The Prime Minister said that the Indian scientists are "very confident" about succeeding in their endeavour of making 'Made in India' vaccines.

'The world is looking upon India'

"The whole world is looking upon India for safe and affordable COVID-19 vaccine. I visited Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Pune to review the vaccine manufacturing in the country. Our manufacturers are closely working with ICMR, Department of Biotechnology and other global players. One thing about which you can be assured is that we are ready," PM Modi said. "The Centre is in talks with State governments over the price of vaccine and decision regarding it will be taken keeping public health as the topmost priority," he added.

We must make sure rumours aren't spread during vaccination, rumours that are anti-national and anti-human.



Thus, all political parties must make sure that we save all Indians from such rumours.



The Prime Minister said that the experts believe that COVID vaccine will be ready in the next few weeks and soon as scientists give a green signal, vaccination will start in India. "Healthcare, frontline workers and the elderly person suffering from serious diseases will be given priority in vaccination," he said. PM Modi also informed that the teams of Central and State governments are working together for vaccine distribution. "India has the expertise and capacity in vaccine distribution and fare better compared to other nations. We have a very big and experienced network in the field of vaccination. We will fully exploit it," he said.

'Central and State governments discussing price of vaccine'

Questions on cost of vaccines is only obvious. The Central and State govts are discussing on the same.



The cost of vaccine will be decided keeping in mind public health and state governments will play a major role in this.



PM Modi also appealed to the leaders of all political parties to send their suggestions in writing and assured them that they will be considered seriously. This was the second all-party meeting called by the government to discuss the COVID-19 situation since the outbreak of the pandemic. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan were present in the meeting.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 95-lakh mark on Thursday with 35,551 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). As many as 95,34,965 cases of novel Coronavirus have been recorded in the country so far, including 4,22,943 active cases and 89,73,373 recoveries. With 526 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,38,648.

