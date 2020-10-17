'Cow Dung Chip': IIT Bombay Scientists Seek Explanation From Kamdhenu Aayog In Open Letter

Days after Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog that comes under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying unveiled a chip made of cow dung claiming that it is anti-radiation, over 400 scientists have written an open letter to the chairman of the department seeking an explanation. They have demanded the minister to provide his source of information as he had claimed that it is "scientifically proven." The letter has been written by scientists of various reputed institutions across the country including tIIT-Bombay, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research and Indian Institute of Science Education and Research.

In the letter, the scientists have asked about the timing of scientific experiments and about the publication where it is published. They have also sought a detailed answer on public funding for this research, and details of the funding agency.

Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog Chairman unveils cow-dung chip

While launching a nationwide campaign ‘Kamdhenu Deepawali Abhiyan’, Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria unveiled a chip (of the 'computer' variety) made of cow dung and claimed that cow dung is 'anti-radiation.' During the launch of the campaign aimed at promoting cow dung products, Kathiria said that it is scientifically proven. The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog is under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, and came into existence on February 6, 2019, for “conservation, protection and development of cows and their progeny”.

“Cow dung will protect everyone, it is anti-radiation... It's scientifically proven. See, this is a radiation chip. You can keep it on your mobile. We have seen that if you keep this chip in your mobile, it reduces radiation significantly. If you want to avoid disease, then this is going to be used,” Kathiria said while also unveiling other products like lamps, candles, incense. The chip is named Gausatva Kavach and is manufactured by Rajkot-based Shrijee Gaushala, as per Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog. The Chairman also added that Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog aims to reach 11 crore families to light 33 crore diyas made of cow dung this Diwali.

