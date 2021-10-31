Scindia Flags Off New Routes From MP; Says Airfare Cheaper Than 2 AC Train Tickets

In a bid to bolster regional connectivity, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated direct flights between Indore and multiple destinations on Sunday. MoCA Secretary Rajiv Bansal and MoCA Joint Secretary Usha Padhee were also present virtually at the inauguration. MoCA Scindia also introduced a connecting flight between Bhopal and New Delhi. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with Union Minister of State Faggan Singh Kulaste and BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur was present virtually at the inauguration.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister also took note of the same and stated that the establishment of such flights opened new doors for the development of not only Indore but also of the entire state of Madhya Pradesh. While expressing his appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in making this possible, the MP CM bestowed his gratitude on behalf of the citizens of Indore and Madhya Pradesh.

Scindia speaks of development in aviation sector post his induction

While speaking at the launch of the six newly flights between Indore and Surat, Jodhpur, and Prayagraj, MoCA Jyotiraditya Scindia mentioned that previously Madhya Pradesh was only connected to 27 cities by air whereas the figures had now after him being inducted as the Union Civil Aviation Minister had surged up to 49. Among the 49, Indore also catered now to a foreign destination (Dubai). Scindia went on to add, "Before becoming civil aviation minister in July, the state saw 554 aircraft movements weekly, which has now soared to 833, registering an increase of 50 per cent."

इंदौर से सूरत, जोधपुर एवं प्रयागराज की सीधी विमान सेवाओं का आज वर्चुअली शुभारंभ किया। इससे इन सभी जगह के नागरिकों को आवागमन की सुगमता के साथ ही व्यवसायिक लाभ भी होगा। 1/2 pic.twitter.com/LFKYOyinP6 — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) October 31, 2021

PM Modi's wish to see slipper wearing commoner to ride plane

While speaking about reduced airfares at the virtual inauguration of the flights in Indore, MoCA Scindia brought up PM Modi's wish to see those wearing slippers been given a chance to board a plane. While emphasising the government's initiative to set up airports in small cities, Scindia highlighted the low airfares when domestic travel was taken into consideration. On that, he said, "Airfare between some cities is cheaper than second-class air-conditioned train tickets." Scindia also noted that the expansion of air services on shorter domestic routes was the reason behind plummeting airfares in India.

Image Credits - Twitter - (MoCA_GoI/Jyotiraditya Scindia)