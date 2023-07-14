Scindia Inaugurates India's First Elevated Taxiways, Fourth Runway At Delhi Airport

The fourth runway at the Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) was inaugurated by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday. With the inauguration of this runway, the Delhi IGI airport will become India’s first and only airport to have four runways. Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Scindia said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Civil aviation sector has soared and is achieving new heights.

"This is the beginning of a growth phase in civil aviation. We had 74 airports before 2014. The number has increased to 148 airports, water ports in the past decade, and we aim to increase the number to 200 airports," Scindia said.

"We will claim glory and make the national capital an aviation hub for the world that will contribute to the economic development of the country," he added.

With Delhi Airport getting its 4th runway, India joins a list of just five countries which have such a facility. The US is the leader in terms of airports with multiple runways, with 21 airports having four runways or more. Chicago's O'Hare airport has an eyepopping eight runways and can land six planes parallelly.

The Netherlands and Turkey feature with one airport each - Amsterdam's Schiphol airport with six runways and Istanbul Airport with five runways. China's Beijing airport and Shanghai Pudong Airport have five runways each.

Echoing similar sentiments, MoS Ret. General VK Singh congratulated the development and said, "It’s a great day; I congratulate the GMR group. This new construction will improve traffic flow and timing. In times to come, this airport will give competition to any airport across the world. Under the able guidance of Jyotiraditya Scindia, the aviation sector is reaching new heights."

Four runways at IGIA

Now, the airport will have four runways: RW 09/27, RW 11R/29L, RW 10/28, and RW 11L/29R. IGIA is operated by Delhi International Airport Ltd. (DIAL), a consortium led by GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd.

IGIA is also the country's largest airport, handling more than 1,500 aircraft movements every day.

Meanwhile, thanking the Government for its support, GMR Chairman GM Rao said that his organization will leave no stone unturned in making India a 5 trillion economy.

"It is time to just pick up the pace of development. This started during the Vajpayee government. We won this airport after battling many court cases. It is the best airport in the world. This land was initially encroached upon; there was no decorum, but before the commonwealth, we moved ahead. Our honorable Prime Minister says that aviation is an integral part of development. Delhi Airport contributes a majority to Delhi’s GDP. We will fulfill the dream of PM Modi of making India a 5 trillion economy."

"This would not have been possible without the vision of PM Modi. We are planning to make Delhi Airport the world's biggest aviation hub. It has become the first runway in the country to have four runways. Whatever GMR does, we do it in a world-class manner," he added.