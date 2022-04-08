Scindia Says Northeast 'high-priority’ Region For PM Modi; 'Development Projects Underway'

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia referred to India's Northeast area as a 'high-priority' region and listed the development projects undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last two years. The Union Minister also informed about the new airport terminal at Agartala and another coming up at Holongi in Arunachal Pradesh.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Scindia said, as per ANI, ''Northeast region is a high-priority region for the PM. In the last 2-3 yrs, we've developed a new airport terminal at Agartala, a new terminal coming up at Holongi, runway at Tezu being upgraded. 18 more airstrips/heliports being developed in the region.''

Northeast region is a high-priority region for the PM. In last 2-3 yrs, we've developed a new airport terminal at Agartala, a new terminal coming up at Holongi, runway at Tezu being upgraded. 18 more airstrips/heliports being developed in the region: Union Civil Aviation minister pic.twitter.com/iS6o0cIBNK — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2022

Number of domestic passengers expected to touch 4.10mn a day by next year

Speaking at the inaugural session of Wings India 2022 recently, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed his optimism about the civil aviation sector rebounding after a difficult period due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Minister apprised that Indian airline operators are projected to add 110-120 new aircraft per year in the next few years. Scindia further said that airline operators need to add more wide-bodied aircraft to their fleets in order to connect many global points, according to ANI.

The Union Minister also expressed confidence in the recovery of air traffic numbers, stating that the number of domestic passengers is likely to reach 4.10 million per day by next year and will surpass that amount by 2024-25.

Outlining PM Modi's vision for the Ude Desh ka Aam Nagarik (UDAN) project, he said that the scheme has identified over 409 routes, over 1.75 lakh flights have taken place, and over 91 lakh passengers have been benefitted. According to ANI, Scindia announced the "Small Aviation-Craft Sub Scheme" to improve regional air connectivity.

Aviation sector to play crucial role in India’s development, says Scindia

By bringing together relevant parties such as airport operators, states, policymakers, airlines, and others, the scheme aims to support the formation of an ecosystem for the successful operation of light aircraft. He went on to say that the aviation sector will be critical to the country's development, noting that it is one of the world's top employers and producers of output, according to ANI.

Image: ANI