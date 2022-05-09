Raising strong objections to the alleged discrimination on the part of commercial airline IndiGo, for having barred entry to aircraft to a specially-abled child and his parents, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia vouched for a personal probe into the matter. The incident relates to the Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport wherein a video clip of the showdown was made public and the same has been heavily criticised.

In video clips that went viral, the argument between the respective family of three and flight officials took the internet by storm, and the Airlines was called out for their behaviour. IndiGo, on the other hand, has reasoned that the child was in a 'state of panic' and they could not fly him and his parents until he calmed down. Reports also suggest that IndiGo's ground staff implied that the child with special needs was 'unfit to fly' and made inappropriate comparisons to 'drunk passengers'.

Stating that 'there is zero tolerance towards such behaviour', Scindia said on Twitter, "No human being should have to go through this! Investigating the matter by myself, post which appropriate action will be taken."

IndiGo bars entry to aircraft for child with special needs

It may be noted that the incident was brought to light via a Facebook post and it stated that the airline objected to his boarding the flight because he was in a 'state of panic' and IndiGo staff waited for the child to calm down. While the internet was quick to voice out inequality on the part of the airline, IndiGo ground staff at Ranchi airport are accused of comparing the behaviour of a child with special needs with 'drunk passengers', and while stating that both were 'deemed unfit to travel'.

"He (the adolescent) had had a very uncomfortable car ride to the airport. By the time he had gone through the security check and reached the gate (almost an hour ahead of boarding), he seemed to be in the throes of hunger, thirst, anxiety and confusion," the social media post elucidated the incident at Ranchi airport.

IndiGo's statement on Ranchi airport incident

IndiGo has stated that they provided accommodation to the family as they could not take the flight as per their schedule and mentioned the trio has flown out of the city.

Following heavy-criticism on the internet, the airline entity issued a statement that read, "In view of safety of passengers, a specially-abled child could not board the flight with his family on May 7 as he was in a state of panic. The ground staff waited for him to calm down till the last minute but to no avail."

"The airline made the family comfortable by providing them with a hotel stay, the family flew this morning to their destination. IndiGo prides itself on being an inclusive organisation, be it for employees or customers; and over 75K specially-abled passengers fly with IndiGo every month," added IndiGo's statement.