Scindia's Says Some Find It 'difficult To Give Up Chair' Slight Meant For Kamal Nath?

The internal rift within the Congress party has yet again come to the forefront after Madhya Pradesh MP Jyotiraditya Scindia took what is being billed as an indirect jibe at senior party member and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. While addressing the media in Bhopal, Scindia said that those who aim only to do politics find it difficult to give up the chair. Scindia's remarks come when he was asked whether he was in the race for being the Congress state president or even a member in the Rajya Sabha.

"I have always told you all. Since the time I started serving the people, that for me the chair has never been important. I don't need to explain any further. My entire political career has been in front of the media," said Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Reports of Factionalism

Reports of factionalism within the Congress leadership in Madhya Pradesh are not new. The tussle between the old and young brigade within the Congress party has been evident even in the state of Rajasthan between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot. However, Scindia, who lost from family stronghold Guna in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, has been the target of speculation ever since.

With the start of the new decade, the old feud and rivalry between Scindia and Nath witnessed an attempt to thaw, on the occasion of Jyotiraditya Scindia's birthday, when taking to his official Twitter handle Kamal Nath called the former Madhya Pradesh MP his 'family member' and, stated that he wished for God to provide Jyotiraditya Scindia with a bright future, good health, and longevity.

A few months ago Scindia had sent speculation coursing through the political landscape when he changed his bio on Twitter and purged any mentions of Congress from his personal handle.

