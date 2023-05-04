SCO Foreign Ministers' Meet In Goa; Republic Accesses Exclusive Inside Details | Read Here

As the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting with Foreign Ministers of eight nations is currently underway in Goa, Republic has accessed the exclusive details of the high-profile congregation based on government sources. Hosted by India, the theme of SCO in 2023 is ‘SECURE-SCO’ which is scheduled to take place on July 3-4 in New Delhi.

In the current SCO Goa meeting, a range of prominent geopolitical issues, such as economic cooperation among SCO members, counter-terrorism and regional security will be discussed by the Minister and diplomats.

Republic accesses exclusive details of SCO meet

Deliberation over including the Republic of Belarus and the Islamic Republic of Iran as full-time SCO member states.

14 dialogue partners are in for the July SCO meet whereas 4 dialogue partners Kuwait, UAE, Myanmar and Maldives are yet to be confirmed.

Formal confirmation for the SCO July summit from the member states is still awaited but as a standard format for past summits, all leaders will be present.

A total of 15 decisions made during this meeting are under negotiation. The standard agenda is for the Council of Foreign Ministers to take stock to make way for the summit in July.

The agenda for this meeting are based on regional and international issues. If any member state wants to discuss any issue of common interest, it will be done but the focus is on reform and modernisation.

Leaders of Belarus and Iran will be invited to the summit in July as observers.

India has brought dynamism to the SCO as it is leading the way emphasising Innovation and startup, traditional medicine, science and technology.

As the official languages of the SCO are Russian and Chinese, there is a push from India's side to make English the official language.

SCO is positive about India’s chairmanship and the role played by India in a short span of time.

Mutual settlement of trade in national currency proposal is in the very initial stage.

SCO countries status