India Hosts SCO Foreign Ministers' Meet In Goa; Know What's On The Agenda Here

The Foreign Ministers of eight nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will be meeting in Goa on May 4-5 under the presidency of India. Formal invitations to all SCO members including China, Pakistan and Russia. Here's what is on the agenda for the SCO meeting which the FMs of member states will attend:

What's on the agenda?

The theme of India’s Chairmanship of SCO in 2023 is ‘SECURE-SCO’. In the SCO Goa meeting, the Minister and diplomats will discuss a range of important geopolitical issues, such as economic cooperation among SCO members and regional security.

The agenda of the ministerial meeting of the Foreign Ministers will focus on preparations for the upcoming meeting of the Heads of States Council in the national capital, and the coordination of draft documents to be adopted at the summit. According to ANI, the agenda for the Summit, which is anticipated to centre on counter-terror, Afghan stability, inclusive connectivity efforts including Chabahar Port and INSTC, aside from India’s extensive outreach to Eurasia, will be finalised at the SCO Foreign Ministers meeting in Goa.

According to the SCO official website, the FMs will also hold the discussion of the process of admitting the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Belarus to the SCO as member states. "The participants will also exchange views on pressing regional and international issues," it stated. It is pertinent to mention that Belarus and Iran also participated in the SCO Defence Ministers Meeting on April 28.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will participate in the SCO meeting in Goa along with the other FMs. EAM S Jaishankar will hold bilateral meetings with the SCO Secretary-General, FMs of Russia, China and Uzbekistan.

What is SCO?

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is an intergovernmental organisation established in 2001 in Shanghai, China by the leaders of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Later the SCO membership was extended to India and Pakistan. The organisation was formed with the goal of increasing political, economic, and security cooperation among its member countries. The SCO's key areas of interest include regional security, counter-terrorism, and economic development.

