SCO Meet: PM Modi Calls For 'reformed Multilateralism'; Seeks Support From Member Nations

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 20th Summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and called for "reformed multilateralism" that reflects global realities of the present times. Member states of the SCO was convened at the highest level on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Russia. It was attended by all member states including China and Pakistan.

In his address, PM Modi said the United Nations has completed its 75 years but the basic goal of the world body is still incomplete.

"The United Nations has completed its 75 years. But despite many successes, the basic goal of the United Nations is still incomplete. The world struggling with the economic and social suffering of the epidemic is expected to bring radical changes in the system of the UN," PM Modi said.

Further seeking support for SCO member nations, PM Modi said that a reformed multilateralism will discuss topics such as expectations of all stakeholders, contemporary challenges and human welfare.

"A reformed multilateralism that will reflect today's global realities and discuss topics such as expectations of all stakeholders, contemporary challenges and human welfare. We expect full support from SCO member nations in this endeavour," he added.

20th Shanghai Cooperation Organization

All leaders of the Member States will speak at the summit for 10 minutes each along with the Executive Director of the SCO Regional Anti-terrorist Structure (SCO RATS). According to ANI, sources have stated that the Moscow Declaration will be adopted at the end of the Summit under the chairmanship of the Russian Federation.

SCO Summit of 2020 will also include statements on several issues including the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of World War II, COVID-19, digital economy, countering the spread of terrorism including cyber-terrorism along with drug threats. Sources further informed that the report of activities of the SCO RATS and SCO Secretariat will also be adopted. Several decisions will be taken during the summit with regards to projects and initiatives in the trade and economic sector.

