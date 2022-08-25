SCO Meet: Rajnath Singh Jibes Pakistan; ‘All Forms Of Terrorism A Crime Against Humanity’

In an oblique reference to Pakistan for supporting terrorist activities in India, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that all forms of terrorism including cross-border terrorism is a ‘crime against humanity and it should be dealt with unitedly. He was expressing his views at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Wednesday, August 24.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh further added that the SCO group member states must all work together to uproot terrorism in all its forms and also asserted that the Afghanistan territory must not be used as a launchpad for terrorist activities. Notably, along with the defence ministers of SCO countries, Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif was also listening. Expressing India's commitment to fighting terrorism, Singh reaffirmed India’s resolve to combat terrorism in all its forms to make the region secure, stable and peaceful.

Attended the SCO Defence Ministers Meet at Tashkent today. Exhorted the member states to fight together and eliminate terrorism in all its forms. Expressed India’s concern on the situation in Ukraine. The Ukraine situation should be resolved through talks.https://t.co/493Kd2A4N1 pic.twitter.com/hbLviY0GEy — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 24, 2022

‘Terrorism one of the most serious challenges to global peace’: Rajnath Singh

In his address, Rajnath Singh said that India is fully committed to fighting terrorism in all its manifestations and also showed preparedness to develop joint capabilities with SCO member states. “Terrorism is one of the most serious challenges to global peace and security. India reiterates its resolve to fight all forms of terrorism and make the region peaceful, secure and stable. We seek to develop joint institutional capabilities with the SCO member states, which, while respecting the sensitivities of each country, create the spirit of cooperation among individuals, societies and nations,” the Minister said and further added that terrorism in any form committed against whomsoever and no matter what the intended purpose, is a ‘crime against humanity’, hinting towards Pakistan.

India’s ‘concern’ over situation in Ukraine

Commenting on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which co-incidentally completed six months on August 24, Rajnath Singh said that India supports the resolution of the crisis through talks between Moscow and Kyiv. He also acknowledged the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and said, “India is concerned about the humanitarian crisis in and around Ukraine. We have extended our support for the efforts of the UN Secretary-General, UN agencies and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to provide humanitarian assistance.”

Notably, India on August 24 announced its 12th consignment of humanitarian aid to Ukraine comprising 26 types of medicines on the special request of the Ukrainian side.

Image: Twitter/@rajnathsingh