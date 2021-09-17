SCO Summit: PM Modi Calls For Fight Against Radicalisation; Steps To Resolve Afghan Crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually addressed the 21st Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit that is taking place in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. During his address, PM Modi welcomed Iran, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt as the new dialogue partners. PM Modi remarked that SCO's expansion shows the increasing effect of organisation. In addition, he stated that the new membership will make the SCO stronger and more credible. He asserted that the biggest challenges are related to peace, security and trust deficit.

#LIVE | The 20th anniversary of the SCO is a suitable occasion to think about the future of the institution. I believe that the biggest challenges are related to peace, security and trust deficit: PM @narendramodi



Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/yI7Qj7sxJq — Republic (@republic) September 17, 2021

PM Modi on radicalisation

The Prime Minister highlighted that the main reason for these challenges is the increasing radicalisation. Speaking about Afghanistan, PM Modi stated that the recent events in the war-torn country have made the current situation even more clear. Therefore, Modi has called for the SCO to take proactive steps regarding the issues.

"If we look at history, we can see that Central Asia has been a centre of moderate and a progressive culture with values," said PM Modi "SCO must develop a shared template to fight radicalization and extremism in Middle East," he added

He further asserted that every country in SCO including India has moderate, tolerant and inclusive organisations and traditions related to Islam. Therefore, PM Modi has urged the SCO to create a strong network between these organisations. PM Modi expressed that India hopes that all countries cooperate regarding the calendar of activities proposed by it under the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS).

We expect cooperation & support from all SCO countries in the calendar of activities proposed by India under its presidency of the SCO.



The fight against radicalization isn't just important for regional security and inter-trust, it is also important for the future of our youth. pic.twitter.com/sTTZBerFZa — BJP (@BJP4India) September 17, 2021

The Prime Minister has called for SCO countries to become stakeholders of emerging technology by pushing the youth towards science and rational thinking. Modi suggested that the countries should connect entrepreneurs and start-ups to promote innovative approach and mindset.

"With the same thinking, India organized the first SCO Start Up Forum and SCO Young Scientist Conclave last year," the Prime Minister added "Wheter it is UPI or Rupay systems or the Aarogya Setu platform to fight COVID-19, India has taken assistance of technology," said PM Modi

Modi remarked that India has shared the technology platforms related to Aarogya Setu and CoWIN with other countries. However, he said that due to radicalisation, the complete potential has been untapped. Speaking about India's connectivity with Central Asia, PM Modi added that it believes that landlocked Central Asian countries can benefit by connecting to Indian markets.

"Our investment in Iran's Chabahar Port and our attempts in International North-South Corridor support this," he said "No attempts of connectivity can be a one-way street. To ensure this, such projects need to be consultative, transparent and participative," he added

Modi further stressed on the need for connectivity and remarked that India is willing to contribute to the efforts. Concluding his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon.

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)

The SCO is an organisation that is seen as a counterweight to NATO. The eight-member economic and security bloc has emerged as one of the largest trans-regional international organisations. India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017. The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India has shown keen interest in deepening its security-related cooperation with the SCO and its Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS), which specifically deals with issues relating to security and defence. India was made an observer at the SCO in 2005 and has generally participated in the ministerial-level meetings of the grouping which focus mainly on security and economic cooperation in the Eurasian region.