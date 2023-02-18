Scoop: Trouble Mounts For Uddhav Thackeray, More Defections Likely Soon

In a massive political scoop, Republic TV has learnt that more defections are in the offing from the Uddhav Thackeray's faction after the Election Commission of India (ECI) recognised Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's group as real Shiv Sena and allotted 'bow and arrow' symbol to them.

Notably, Uddhav Thackeray held a key meeting with his faction MPs, MLAs, party leaders, and functionaries at his residence Matoshree earlier in the day.

Republic TV has learned that Uddhav Thackeray has called for a key meeting with his faction MPs, MLAs and other leaders and functionaries at his residence in Bandra -- Matoshree, today at around 01:00 pm to discuss the future course of action. Notably, this comes after Thackeray on Friday said that his faction will approach the Supreme Court against the EC's decision.

A day after the Election Commission recognised the rival faction led by Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday asked his supporters to teach a lesson to the "thief" who stole the party's `bow and arrow' symbol.

He also addressed party workers and asked them to start preparing for elections. Assembly elections are due in Maharashtra in October 2024. But the poll body's decision came at a time when elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and some other municipal corporations are long due.

Civic elections in Mumbai are important as BMC has been the bastion of the Shiv Sena for more than two decades.

"I am not demoralized, and I am banking on your support. You are my strength. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should know that they will never be able to finish off the Shiv Sena despite using the state machinery which has become their slave. Are you scared? I have nothing to give you now," Uddhav said.

He asked party workers to not rest till they teach thieves a lesson in the election. ''The thief has hurled a stone at a beehive. But he has not experienced the sting of honeybees," Thackeray said.

Speaking to Republic, independent MLA Ravi Rana said that Eknath Shinde will soon get the Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai. "Uddhav Thackeray has forgotten Balasaheb's ideologies. Except for Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut, everyone will leave his side soon," he said.

BJP MLC (Member of Legislative Council) Prasad Lad said that Uddhav has lost support and Hindutva. "Real Shiv Sena and BJP will win all the upcoming elections in Maharashtra," he said.