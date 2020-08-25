Ludhiana: Class 8 student makes innovative bicycle cum scooter, netizens impressed

A class 8 student from Lakhoval village of Ludhiana city of Punjab made a bicycle which is a hybrid of a scooter and a cycle. Harmanjot's scooter cum bicycle looks like a scooter from the front and is like a regular bicycle from behind and can be pedalled. The boy said that as his father could not afford to buy a new cycle amid coronavirus pandemic, the father-son duo together came up with this innovation.

While speaking to ANI, Harmanjot said, “Since my father couldn't get me a new cycle during COVID-19, so we made this.” It took total cost of Rs 10,000 and 15 days to create this masterpiece.

#WATCH Ludhiana: A Class 8 student Harmanjot of Lakhoval village, with help from his father, has made a bicycle that looks like a scooter from the front & can be pedalled like a normal cycle.

He says, "Since my father couldn't get me a new cycle during #COVID19, so we made this." pic.twitter.com/f9UDsiv333 — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2020

Netizens appreciate 'innovative bent of mind'

The unique innovation won hearts on the internet and people hailed the 'innovative bent of mind' of the boy. While some said that it shows India progressing to become 'Atamanirbhar' (self-reliant), others emphasized that 'innovation is the need of the hour.' In the video, one can see the boy taking out the scooter cum cycle and peddling it in the city.

Let's appreciate the innovative bent of mind of the kid doing what he can. @anandmahindra — Manmeet (@this_lawyer) August 25, 2020

आत्म-निर्भर होता भारत। — Chandra Bhushan (@Chandra84867213) August 25, 2020

INNOVATION is the Need of the Hour. — Naijil Aji (@naijilnj) August 25, 2020

It's just a cycle that's heavier?



<3 Desi Edison. — Jibraan (@JibraanAsimZ) August 25, 2020

Its India, full of hygienic and environmental talents !!



None can beat !! — Mantosha Nand Kumar 😎 (@mantoshanandkr) August 25, 2020

(With inputs from ANI)