Scorpene-class Submarine 'INS Karanj' Commissioned Into Indian Navy Under 'Make In India'

The Indian Navy on Wednesday commissioned the third Scorpene-class submarine 'INS Karanj' in the Indian Navy. The digital-electric submarine is the first truly indigenous submarine and has been constructed under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' & 'Make in India' programme. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Admiral (Retired) VS Shekhawat attended the ceremony. Two submarines of this class, INS Kalvari and INS Khanderi have already been commissioned into the Navy.

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh addressed the Ceremony and said currently, 42 ships & submarines on order, 40 are being constructed in Indian shipyards.

"Indian Navy has been a strong proponent of indigenization & self-reliance in defence over the past 7 decades. At present, out of 42 ships & submarines on order, 40 are being constructed in Indian shipyards. The impetuous to Aatmanirbharta or indigenization is a fundamental tenet of the Indian Navy's growth story & future trajectory," said Navy Chief

Features of INS Karanj:

The submarine has been designed by France’s Naval Group and built in India by Mazagon Dock Limited under Project 75.

It is famously known as the 'Silent Killer'.

The 67.5 metres long boats displace around 1,700 tonnes when submerged, 12.3 meters tall and weighs 1565 tons

Advanced acoustic silencing techniques, low radiated noise levels and hydrodynamically optimized shape.

Can attack targets on land from the sea

Can undertake anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying and area surveillance

Equipped with torpedos and anti-ship missiles.

Terror for China & Pakistan

INS Karanj will strengthen India's front in the Indian Ocean against China and Pakistan. China is constantly increasing its maritime strength. At the same time, Pakistan is also increasing its maritime strength with the help of China.

Commissioning Crew of erstwhile INS Karanj also present

The previous INS Karanj had served the nation for 34 years from 1969 to 2003 and had also participated in the 1971 war. Karanja is an Indian name. There is a city in the Indian state of Maharashtra called Karanja Lad or Karanja, simply. It is named after Saint Karanj

There were actually three ships by that name, The first SS Karanja, a paddle steamer, was built in 1865. The second one was built in 1930 and the third one in 1948. The first ship was most likely scrapped in the early 20th century and there is no seeming link to Kenya. The second one was built in 1930, it was one of a pair with another called Kenya were both taken by the British Royal Navy during World War 2. SS Kenya (then RMS Kenya) was resold after the war. SS Karanja was bombed and sunk in 1942 in Operation Torch and now lies somewhere in the depths of the ocean off the coast of Algeria.

Indian Navy Deploys Women Officers On Warships

The Indian Navy on March 8 deployed female officers onboard its war vessels after a gap of 23 long years. The development comes on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Indian Navy had deployed women on warships for the first time in 1998 but the decision was soon revoked due to lack of facilities for female officers and other issues.

