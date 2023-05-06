Scorpion Stings Woman Passenger On Air India Nagpur-Mumbai Flight

A passenger onboard Air India’s Nagpur - Mumbai flight was stung by a Scorpion. The incident happened on April 23 and has been confirmed by the airlines adding that the concerned passenger is now out of danger after adequate treatment. Notably, while instances of rats and birds found on aeroplanes have been reported often, this is a rare instance of a Scorpion to have stung a passenger.

"There was an extremely rare and unfortunate incident involving a scorpion stinging a passenger on board our flight AI 630 on April 23, 2023," an Air India spokesperson told ANI. Soon after the plane landed the affected female passenger was rushed to the hospital and was given the necessary medical treatment.

‘Passenger treated in hospital and then discharged’: Air India

"On landing the said passenger was attended by the doctor at the airport and subsequently was treated at the hospital and discharged. Our officials accompanied the passenger to the hospital and offered all support to the passenger till discharge," an AI spokesperson said.

Subsequent to the landing the Aircraft in which the Scorpion stung the passenger was inspected by the engineering team of Air India. The Airline said, "Our team followed the protocol and conducted a complete inspection of the aircraft and found the scorpion after which due fumigation process was carried out. We sincerely regret the agony and inconvenience caused to the passenger," Air India said.