SCO's RATS Approves Measures To Counter Threats Posed By Terror Groups From Afghanistan

The 38th meeting of the Council of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (RATS SCO) was held on October 14 (Friday), in New Delhi under the chairmanship of India. In the meeting, the organization approved the joint measures of member states of the group to counter threats posed by terror groups operating from Afghanistan.

The meeting was attended by the delegations of the competent authorities of the Republic of India, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the People's Republic of China, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Tajikistan, the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Executive Committee of the RATS SCO.

Deputy NSA Dattatray Padsalgikar said, "Joint measures of the competent authorities of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to counter the challenges and threats posed by international terrorist organisations from the territory of Afghanistan were approved." "The course of implementation of earlier decisions of the RATS SCO Council was considered. The work plans of the RATS SCO Executive committee, as well as the activities of the Group of technical experts of the competent authorities of the SCO members, experts groups in the areas of the border of cooperation and countering the use of the Internet for terrorist separatist and extremist purposes were approved".

The Council of the SCO RATS decided to organise and conduct a joint border operation with the forces and means of the border services of the competent authorities of the SCO member states "Solidarity - 2023".

Deputy NSA further said a decision was made to approve the Regulations "On the jubilee medal"20 years of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization".

"For personal contribution to the development of the activities of the RATS SCO and strengthening of interaction between the competent authorities of the SCO member states, a number of employees of the competent authorities of the SCO member states and officials of the Executive Committee of the RATS SCO were awarded the Diploma of the Council and the RATS SCO Commemorative Badge. Decisions were made on organizational and staffing support for the activities of the Executive Committee of the RATS SCO," he added.

An agreement was reached to hold the next meeting of the RATS SCO Council in March 2023 in Tashkent. "The meeting of the Council was held in a business-like, constructive and friendly atmosphere," concluded Deputy NSA Padsalgikar.

