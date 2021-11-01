Scotland: Indian Diaspora In Glasgow Welcomes PM Modi Ahead Of COP26; Present Him A Bust

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly attended by the Indian community in Scotland upon his visit to Glasgow. In a tweet by Arindam Bagchi, the Spokesperson for the Minister of External Affairs, several Indian-origin residents of Glasgow can be seen as they had gathered to meet the travelling set of Indian diplomats. After the G-20 summit, PM Modi arrived at Glasgow to attend the COP-26 summit on Monday. The Indian community sang chants of 'Modi Hai Bharat Ka Gehna' as he arrived at the hotel. PM Modi had just finished his two-day trip to Italy and the Vatican City where he attended the G-20 summit and held bilateral meetings with countries like Spain and Italy. He had direct interaction with several world leaders and also invited Pope Francis to India.

Strengthening our people-to-people bonds.



Indian community members and Indologists gather in Glasgow to meet Prime Minister @narendramodi. pic.twitter.com/dj3no1rhtJ — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) November 1, 2021

#WATCH | Glasgow, UK | Indian community sings 'Modi Hai Bharat Ka Gehna' during interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his arrival at the hotel. pic.twitter.com/Hq2y7bSWEd — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2021

Modi's schedule in Glasgow and his trip so far

According to the schedule released by the PMO, PM Modi will meet the community leaders from 9:30 AM-4:00 PM IST. He will then attend the Opening Ceremony of COP26 at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) and later at 8:30 PM IST, he will address the summit with his national statement. After the event, he will return to Hotel Mar Hall after a brief Photo session with other world leaders. At COP-26, PM Modi is expected to announce the launch of two important initiatives, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the International Solar Alliance (ISA).

The G20 countries together emit nearly 80% of carbon emissions worldwide and have formally agreed to work together to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees above the pre-industrial levels. Moreover, G20 will adopt sustainable and responsible consumption methods and with the provision of achieving climate goals of keeping 1.5 degrees within reach. India has also acquired a commitment from G20 members to help improve the livelihoods of small and marginal farmers. During his two-day visit to Italy, PM Modi addressed the Global Economy and Global Health Session and said that India's recent feat of crossing 1 billion jabs has practically made 1/6th of humanity immune to COVID-19. He also asked WHO to recognise Indian vaccines as soon as possible and also promised to produce 5 billion doses for the world next year.



Image: Twitter/@MEAIndia