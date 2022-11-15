Last Updated:

Scrap Dealer Found Dead In Maharashtra's Palghar, Police Suspect Murder

The body of a 21-year-old scrap dealer was found on a roadside in Maharashtra's Palghar district and police suspect it to be case of murder, an official said on Tuesday.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Palghar

Image: Shutterstock


The body of a 21-year-old scrap dealer was found on a roadside in Maharashtra's Palghar district and police suspect it to be case of murder, an official said on Tuesday.

A village police patil on Monday spotted the body on Bhiwandi road and alerted personnel of the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police commissionerate, Mandvi police station's senior inspector Prafulla Wagh said.

The police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

A case was registered against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) and search was on for the killers, the official said.

READ | Four arrested for robbing scrap dealer in Delhi
READ | Delhi: 35-yr-old scrap dealer held for murder
READ | Maha: Scrap dealer held for murder
READ | Scrap dealer, friend held in connection with burglary at hospitalised Covid patient's house in Delhi
READ | Bengaluru central MLC polls: Congress fields 'scrap dealer' with ₹1,744 cr worth assets

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT