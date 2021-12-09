Screening, testing of passengers enhanced at MIA

Mangaluru, Dec 9 (PTI) In view of the increasing incidence of the Omicron variants of the Covid-19 virus, Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has set up a dedicated space at the airport terminal for testing international passengers.

The new arrangements at the airport are according to the latest guidelines from the Union government, chief airport officer Nirav Shah said.

He said ten passengers had arrived from countries at risk till Wednesday and all of them had tested negative for Covid-19.

Unlike earlier when Covid test was done after a passenger had completed his immigration and customs checking, all passengers will now be screened by the airport health officer at the arrival gate itself.

Passengers from high-risk countries will be tested with rapid RT-PCR. These passengers will be allowed to leave only after obtaining test results, which takes about 40 minutes.

Shah said that sanitization and cleanliness requirements in addition to refreshments, currency exchange and as well isolation rooms have been taken care of at the place where the passengers will get seated. These facilities will help the passengers arriving from abroad to be safe and take care of their health. PTI MVG SS SS

