'Screening Won't Stop': Congress Backs BBC Docuseries Row, Makes Derogatory Remark On PM

Congress on Tuesday has openly come out in support of the banned BBC Documentary on Prime Minister Modi and said that the screening will not stop.

Congress national General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala backed the controversial docuseries and said the voices of the youth should be heard. Calling Prime Minister Modi scared and tyrant, he went on to make derogatory remarks and asked me to clarify his role.

Randeep Surjewala said, "Prime Minister Modi is a scared and agitated man, he is a tyrant and an autocrat. He is suffocating, subjugating and stifling all kinds of voices but India has a history of fighting the British and many others who tried to suppress our country's voice. PM Modi should know the voice of youth whether in the colleges or universities including JNU in presenting documentaries made by BBC will not stop. He will have to clarify the acts of omission, commission and his role and responsibility in the 2002 Gujarat riots".

Notably, the documentary series, titled 'India: The Modi Question' has triggered a great deal of conof thtroversy across India. The Union government has called the docuseries a propaganda piece designed to push certain interests. MEA said in a statement, "The bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindset is blatantly visible in the documentary. If anything, this film or documentary is a reflection on the agency and individuals that are peddling this narrative again. It makes us wonder about the purpose of this exercise and the agenda behind it. Frankly, we don't wish to dignify such efforts,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a press conference".

Despite the ban, the BBC documentary screening was organised in various parts of the country-- Communist Party of India’s (Marxist) youth wing Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) on Tuesday held the screening in Thiruvananthapuram’s Poojapura.

The screening was also done at the Hyderabad Central University by a section of Muslim federation students that works under the banner of 'Fraternity group'. More than 50 to 60 students attended the screening. The entire matter came to the fore after the ABVP raised the complaint regarding the screening. Meanwhile, authorities have stated that no permission was taken and they were unaware of the screening. According to the local police, no complaint has been filed yet.