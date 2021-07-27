Scrub Typhus Cases Reported In Himachal Pradesh; See Causes, Symptoms & More

As India continues to battle against the deadly Coronavirus, Himachal Pradesh's Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla on Tuesday, July 27, said that 4 people have tested positive for Scrub Typhus at IGMC Shimla. Dr Janak Raj, who is a Medical Superintendent at IGMC Shimla said that the Scrub Typhus mode of transmission is through bites of infected Chiggers (larval mites).

#HimachalPradesh | "Four persons tested positive for Scrub Typhus at IGMC Shimla," says Dr Janak Raj, Medical Superintendent, Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital, Shimla



Scrub Typhus is spread to people through bites of infected chiggers (larval mites) pic.twitter.com/UgQymH3Lxe — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

It is important to note here that earlier in 2019 as well, Scrub Typhus had claimed around 12 lives and infected around 1,148 people. As per the data available with the department of health and family welfare, until October 5, 2019, out of these 1,148 cases, as many as 320 cases were reported from Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district.

In 2018, as many as 21 deaths were reported from across the state out of a total of 191. As many as 92 deaths were reported in the state during the last four years while about 4,789 people were infected by the disease. At this time, Dr Janak Raj had advised people to be aware and not walk barefoot. Asking people to wear gloves and gumboots while working in the field, the IGMC Shimla's Medical Superintendent had said that if people notice any symptoms of the disease, they should immediately visit the nearby hospital.

What is Scrub Typhus?

Scrub typhus is a disease caused by Orientia tsutsugamushi bacteria, caused by the bite of infected larval mite (chigger), which is mainly found in the shrubs. It is mostly caused in rural areas occurs mostly during the monsoon season. The state government has assured that hospitals of the state are fully equipped with medical facilities to prevent causalities and to provide timely treatment to the patients.

Scrub Typhus symptoms

Scrub Typhus symptoms usually begin within 10 days of being bitten. Signs and symptoms may include:

Fever and chills

Headache

Body ache and muscle pain

A dark, scab-like region at the site of the chigger bite (also known as eschar)

Mental changes, ranging from confusion to coma

Enlarged lymph nodes

Rash

People with severe illness may develop organ failure and bleed, which can be fatal if left untreated.

(Image: Twitter-@cuddlesclinic, PTI)