Scrutinise Roles Of Sonu Sood, Zeeshan Siddique In Supply Of Remdesivir: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the Maharashtra government to scrutinise the role of Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique and actor Sonu Sood in the procurement and supply of anti-COVID drugs to citizens. Both individuals have been answering to SOS calls and appeals on social media. The Bombay High Court Bench was headed by Justices S. P. Deshmukh and G. S. Kulkarni.

In addition, the court also questioned if the drugs that were being supplied to the citizens were spurious or whether the overall supply was legal.

“These people (celebrities) projected themselves as some kind of messiahs without verifying if the drugs were spurious or if the supply was legal”, the Bombay HC Bench stated

The High Court's order came after State Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni told the HC that it had registered a criminal case at the Mazgaon metropolitan court against a charitable trust, BDR Foundation, and its trustees for supplying anti-COVID drug Remdesivir to Mr. Siddiqu. He added that the trust did not have a requisite licence for the same. Mr. Kumbhakoni further added that Siddique was merely diverting the drugs and supplies to the citizens who had approached him. Therefore, no action had been taken against the Congress MLA so far.

Speaking about Sonu Sood, he added that the actor had received the drugs from several pharmacies located inside the private Lifeline Care Hospital in Goregaon. The Pharma company Cipla had supplied Remdesivir to these pharmacies and inquiry into it was still going on, Mr. Kumbhakoni added. Mr. Kumbhakoni was responding to previous orders of the high court passed while hearing a bunch of public interest litigations (PILs) on several issues related to the management of drugs and resources required to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bombay HC had directed the State government and the Centre to probe how celebrities and politicians had managed to procure and distribute anti-coronavirus drugs to the public when the supply of the same was scarce and was supposed to be allocated to States by the Union government. The HC asked if initiating action against the charitable trust was adequate and should the State not look further into the roles played by Mr. Siddique, Mr. Sood, and any other celebrities concerned?

“We would expect the State government to scrutinise their actions. We want you to very seriously examine their roles,” the high court said. “Since both were dealing directly with the public, was it possible for the public to ascertain the quality or source of these drugs?” it said.

The HC cited the Hiranandani Society story from Wednesday where the society claimed it had probably been cheated and provided spurious anti-COVID-19 vaccines by those who had carried out a vaccination drive for its residents. “We don’t want any such incidents. Such things should not happen because of the existence of a parallel system. These are situations with which we are not too happy,” the high court said.

The high court will next hear the plea further on June 25.

With PTI Inputs