Scrutiny Of Madrasa Teachers From Outside Assam

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday that all teachers who have come from outside Assam to teach in Madrasas in the state may be asked to appear "from time to time" in the nearest police station.

The move comes in the wake of heightened scrutiny of Madrasas in the state after police cracked down on alleged modules of terrorist organisation Ansarul Bangla Team and 51 Bangladeshis were discovered among preachers at Madrasas.

The chief minister added that a checklist has been prepared for Madrasas, though the state is yet to "enter into an agreement with stakeholders but things are moving in the right direction." Assam police is working with Muslims in the state to “rationalise” Madrasa education Sarma also said. There are some 3,000 registered and unregistered Madrasas in the state.

Chief Minister said during an interaction with media persons here that the police are coordinating with Bengali Muslims who have positive attitude towards education to create "a good environment" in Madrasas.

Science and Mathematics will also be taught as subjects in Madrasas, right to education respected and a database of teachers maintained, he said.

"The police under the directive of Director General of Police B J Mahanta are working with the Muslim community to rationalise Madrasa education. They should not be considered them as enemies, instead we want them as stakeholders," he said.

Sarma, who is also the state home minister, said that 2022 also witnessed the end of tribal and Adivasi insurgency in the state with the surrender of 7,229 cadres of different outfits following agreement with the central and state governments.

The police seized 757 sophisticated arms, 5983 assorted ammunitions, 131 grenades. 26 improvised explosive devices (IED) and 52 kgs of explosives from NDFB, NLFT, Karbi, Dimasa and Adivasi insurgents but voluntary submissions were more than seizures.

Another major achievement of the state police was the arrest of the wanted Maoist leader Arun Kumar Bhattacharya alias Kanchanda, who carried a reward of Rs 3.40 crore on his head. His arrest has dealt a death blow to left wing extremism, Sarma said.

The Assam police also seized drugs worth Rs 781 crore, one of the largest haul in the country excluding by sea, as against Rs 400 crore the previous year. "This was possible as Assam Police worked in tandem with the central agencies," he said.

The union ministry of home affairs has created a grid of central and state agencies leading to the seizure of narcotics of huge quantity from Assam, which included 111 kgs of heroin, 48,000 kgs of ganja, 62 lakh Yaba tablets, 401 kgs of methamphetamine, 2.11 lakh bottles of cough syrup, eight kgs of morphine and 214 kgs of opium.

'It is not that drugs of this quantity are consumed in the state. Assam serves as the corridor for their transit to other parts of the country. We (Assam government) are fulfilling a national obligation to save the young people by seizing the drugs in the state and preventing it from reaching to the other parts," Sarma added.

Corruption, however, continues to be a big menace and 50 government employees were caught red handed while taking bribe amounting to a total Rs 1.12 crore during the last year, he added.

