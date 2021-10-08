SC's Call For Alternate Lakhimpur Probe Is A 'no Confidence Vote' In UP Govt: Congress

Welcoming the observation made by the Supreme Court into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, senior Congress leader Ashwani Kumar said the court exploring an alternative mechanism for investigation serves as a vote of no confidence in the Uttar Pradesh government's investigation agency.

Former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar said the observation of the top Court constitutes a severe indictment of the way the UP government was investigating the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

"Supreme Court has said that it would seriously explore an alternative investigative mechanism. This is a clear vote of no confidence in the investigation being conducted by the state government and they have asked pertinent questions. How can this kind of laxity be tolerated in a murder case registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," Kumar told ANI on Friday.

He added that the court's observation expresses concern regarding a fair investigation in the case. Earlier on Friday, the apex court stated that it was not satisfied with the steps taken by the Uttar Pradesh government in the investigation of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. The court directed the government to apprise the court of an alternative agency that can conduct the probe.

The top court also ruled out the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe as an alternative, because of reasons known to the state government.

"We are not making comments. CBI is not a solution for reasons known to you... because of the persons involved... better some other people look into it," the court observed.

Taking suo-motu cognisance of the tragedy, the apex court said that eight persons were brutally murdered in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 and the law must take its course against all accused. The SC further said that it hoped that the UP government would take necessary steps due to the sensitivity of the issue.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence

On Tuesday, advocates Shiv Kumar Tripathi and CS Panda had written to the top court, demanding action against politicians allegedly involved in the ghastly incident. "Having regard to the seriousness of the killing of the farmers at district Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, it is incumbent upon this Court to intervene in the matter as flashed in the press," the letter stated.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that shook the state earlier this week. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of several farmer unions has alleged that Union Minister of Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra arrived with three vehicles when farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers. However, Ashish Mishra has refuted the allegations, denying that he was present at the spot where the incident took place.

